The New York Times reported President Donald Trump’s new White House Press Secretary has two arrests for driving under the influence and lost two jobs over alleged charges of plagiarism and cheating expenses.

The Times’ Elizabeth Williamson reported Wednesday that Stephanie Grisham was arrested for driving under the influence in 2015, while she was working for Trump’s presidential campaign.

“In December 2015 in Arizona, Ms. Grisham was arrested for driving under the influence. She pleaded guilty and was fined, and in August 2016 the court ordered her into a treatment program. It was a second offense: In 2013 she was arrested for driving under the influence, speeding and driving with an invalid license.”

Grisham did not respond to the New York Times’ requests for comment on the article, but previously told The New York Times earlier this year that she disclosed the arrests to the White House before going to work there.

The article also details how she left a job at a AAA club “after accusations that she filed false claims for travel and other expenses. A spokeswoman for AAA Arizona declined to discuss personnel matters.”

Grisham also reportedly lost her job at an ad agency over accusations of plagiarism.

Grisham has cut a different profile as press secretary compared to predecessor Sarah Huckabee Sanders. She has not granted a single on-camera press briefing and has only held one interview, with Sinclair Broadcasting’s Eric Bolling.

During her interview, she took a number of shots at former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, who was also interviewed by Bolling.

[Image via Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images]

