A new report states President Donald Trump’s administration considered imposing tariffs on Australia but were talked out of it by top military and diplomatic officials.

The New York Times reports Trump’s top trade advisers had urged the tariffs as a response to a surge of Australian aluminum. However the move was fiercely opposed by Pentagon officials and Department of State officials who believed it would alienate a key ally in the Pacific.

The administration reportedly agreed not to take any action at this point. The White House declined comment.

The tariffs on Australia would have primarily impacted imports of aluminum, although measures that would have applied to other products had been discussed as well.

On Thursday, Trump announced that he would levy tariffs on Mexico to try to pressure the country to stem the flow of migrants across the United States’ southern border.

According to the United States Geological Survey, Australia only accounts for about 6 percent of total aluminum imports this year.

