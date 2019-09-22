Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called out Democratic Party for its reluctance to move forward with impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, calling that “a bigger national scandal” than his actions.

“At this point, the bigger national scandal isn’t the president’s lawbreaking behavior – it is the Democratic Party’s refusal to impeach him for it,” the New York Democrat wrote in a tweet Saturday night.

In response to writer James Fallows labelling her argument a false equivalence, Ocasio-Cortez wrote, “It is one thing for a sitting president to break the law. It’s another to let him.”

A number of Democrats have renewed their calls for impeachment in the wake of reports that a whistleblower raised concerns about a phone call — and other contacts — between Trump and the leader of Ukraine regarding Trump’s efforts to have the Biden family investigated.

Ocasio-Cortez’s comments echo those of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a 2020 candidate for president, who called out Congress for its failure to move forward with impeachment.

“Donald Trump did everything he could to obstruct justice. I read all 448 pages and when I got to the end, I called for the impeachment of Donald Trump,” Warren said in Iowa, referring to the Mueller report.

“Congress failed to act and now Donald Trump has shown that he believes he is above the law. He has solicited another foreign government to attack our election system,” she said.

