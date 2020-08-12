Odds of Trump Being Added to Mt Rushmore? Bookmaker Says Oprah and Obama Have a Better Shot

Last week, the New York Times reported that President Donald Trump asked South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) about being added to Mount Rushmore. Although he denied the claims, one oddsmaker has put the chance of that happening at 100/1 — rating him below Oprah Winfrey but above Kim Kardashian on the list.

While Trump said he did not talk to Noem about adding his face to Mount Rushmore, and called the reports “fake news,” the president also said he was not opposed to the prospect.

“Never suggested it although, based on all of the many things accomplished during the first 3 1/2 years, perhaps more than any other Presidency, sounds like a good idea to me!” Trump wrote on Twitter last week.

Although chances of that happening are slim — especially considering 11 people rank ahead of him on the list put out by Panamanian-based bookmaker SportsBetting.ag — Trump still beats Michael Jackson, Michael Jordan, Brad Pitt, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West, who finished last with a minuscule 1000/1 chance.

Check out the full list below:

Martin Luther King Jr. 20/1 John F. Kennedy 25/1 Franklin D. Roosevelt 33/1 Frederick Douglass 40/1 Ben Franklin 40/1 Alexander Hamilton 50/1 Barack Obama 60/1 Rosa Parks 66/1 Harriet Tubman 66/1 Andrew Jackson 80/1 Oprah Winfrey 90/1 Donald Trump 100/1 Michael Jackson 125/1 Bill Gates 150/1 Michael Jordan 250/1 LeBron James 300/1 Brad Pitt 300/1 Babe Ruth 300/1 Kim Kardashian 500/1 Kanye West 1000/1

