Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs requested that President Donald Trump intervene against the social media network Twitter to allow the nation’s Syrian embassy to remain on the site, as their Syrian enclave received a Twitter ban on Tuesday for denying news coverage of an airstrike that reportedly killed dozens of civilians in the rebel-held city of Idlib.

“Dear Mr. President, beautiful #US company @Twitter blocked our no less beautiful account @RusEmbSyria,” wrote the official Twitter page behind Moscow’s foreign ministry on Wednesday in a post tagging Trump’s personal account. “Please say something as beautiful as you said on the digital tax that #France imposed on ‘great American technology companies.'”

. @realDonaldTrump Dear Mr. President, beautiful #US company @Twitter blocked our no less beautiful account @RusEmbSyria. Please say something as beautiful as you said on the digital tax that #France imposed on ‘great American technology companies’. — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) July 31, 2019

On Friday, Trump condemned France after the eurozone nation instituted new digital services taxes against Silicon Valley’s biggest players, including Amazon and Google. The president condemned France’s tax on Twitter: “We will announce a substantial reciprocal action on Macron’s foolishness shortly.”

As for Russia’s embassy in Syria, their official Twitter page now states the account violated “Twitter rules” and their tweets cannot be viewed. In a Twitter statement, Moscow’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused Twitter of removing the page “without any explanation. We consider it as act of #censorship & flagrant #violation of the #FreedomOfSpeech committed by the social media administration.”

They also accused the site of acting as the “thought police” and the state-run news agency Russia Today reported that the embassy believes the account was “banned after posting factual criticism of the ‘White Helmets’ quoting the Russian military.” The White Helmets is an NGO that often provides aide following Assad regime airstrikes against rebel-held areas; they also document the devastating aftereffects of such attacks in clips that are picked up by media outlets in the U.S. and Europe, which has led Russia and their allies to accuse the group of propagating Western intervention in the region.

The official account of the #Russian #Embassy in #Syria was blocked by @Twitter yesterday without any explanation. We consider it as act of #censorship & flagrant #violation of the #FreedomOfSpeech committed by the social media administration. pic.twitter.com/19fj4oliK1 — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) July 31, 2019

In an interview with The Telegraph, Doctors Under Fire director Hamish de Bretton-Gordon accused the Russian embassy in Syria of spreading “lies” about there being no airstrikes in Idlib, saying, “We were at a hospital receiving patients from that attack. Casualties were being brought from there, many of whom very badly injured children. There is no doubt that this bombing happened and that it claimed many lives.”

[featured image via Miladen Antonov/AFP/Getty Images]

