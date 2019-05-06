At 2:00 p.m. Monday, Michael Cohen — President Donald Trump‘s former attorney — is due to report to the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, NY. There, he will begin serving a three-year sentence for campaign finance violations, tax evasion, and various other crimes.

But hours before the cell doors slam shut on his former attorney for the next thousand-plus days, President Trump insisted: “ALL THE CRIMES ARE ON THE OTHER SIDE.”

The President made his all-caps declaration via Tweet Monday morning.

“[T]here are ‘No High Crimes & Misdemeanors,’ Trump wrote. “No Collusion, No Conspiracy, No Obstruction. ALL THE CRIMES ARE ON THE OTHER SIDE, and that’s what the Dems should be looking at, but they won’t. Nevertheless, the tables are turning!”

The President did not elaborate on how the tables might be turning, or when they might be fully turned. But whatever the case, they will not have turned fast enough for Cohen — who begins his sentence in a matter of hours.

