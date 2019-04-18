Pelosi and Schumer Call on Mueller to Testify Publicly After Barr’s ‘Partisan’ Handling of Report

Democratic leaders Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer called on Special Counsel Robert Mueller to testify publicly on Thursday morning, hours before the release of the report on his Russia investigation.

The House Speaker and Senate Minority Leader called for the public testimony to come “as soon as possible” in order to restore faith in the investigation following what they called Attorney General William Barr‘s “regrettably partisan handling” of the report.

Pelosi and Schumer wrote in a joint statement:

Attorney General Barr’s regrettably partisan handling of the Mueller report, including his slanted March 24th summary letter, his irresponsible testimony before Congress last week, and his indefensible plan to spin the report in a press conference later this morning — hours before he allows the public or Congress to see it — have resulted in a crisis of confidence in his independence and impartiality. We believe the only way to begin restoring public trust in the handling of the Special Counsel’s investigation is for Special Counsel Mueller himself to provide public testimony in the House and Senate as soon as possible.

Democrats have raised concerns about Barr’s handling of the investigation since he released a brief summary of Mueller’s report that said it found insufficient evidence of a criminal conspiracy between Trump and Russia. Barr also concluded — after Mueller apparently punted — not to prosecute the president for obstruction of justice.

The attorney general rankled Democrats once again on Wednesday night when the Justice Department announced he would be holding a press conference at 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning, hours before the release of a redacted version of the Mueller report.

[Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images]

