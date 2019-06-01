comScore
Pelosi Blasts Trump at CA Dem Convention as Some Audience Members Shout ‘Impeach!’

By Josh FeldmanJun 1st, 2019, 3:27 pm

Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke at the California Democratic party convention today and indicated the House is keeping the pressure on the Trump administration, but there were some shouts of “impeach!” from the audience.

Pelosi has continued urging caution on impeachment, even as several more Democrats this week came out in favor of beginning impeachment proceedings. And then there’s Republican Justin Amash, who’s been making a case for impeachment himself.

Pelosi today touted some of the comments from Robert Mueller this week and said, “It is our patriotic duty to push back.”

She brought up the investigations into the president and said they will “insist on the truth” and build an “ironclad case.”

But as some reporters noted, there were people in the audience shouting for impeachment:

You can watch CNN’s report on Pelosi’s speech above.

