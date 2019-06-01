Pelosi Blasts Trump at CA Dem Convention as Some Audience Members Shout ‘Impeach!’

Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke at the California Democratic party convention today and indicated the House is keeping the pressure on the Trump administration, but there were some shouts of “impeach!” from the audience.

Pelosi has continued urging caution on impeachment, even as several more Democrats this week came out in favor of beginning impeachment proceedings. And then there’s Republican Justin Amash, who’s been making a case for impeachment himself.

Pelosi today touted some of the comments from Robert Mueller this week and said, “It is our patriotic duty to push back.”

She brought up the investigations into the president and said they will “insist on the truth” and build an “ironclad case.”

But as some reporters noted, there were people in the audience shouting for impeachment:

There's now a grumbling of "impeach!" during Pelosi's speech to the California convention that's threatening to drown her out — Liz Goodwin (@lizcgoodwin) June 1, 2019

As Pelosi starts to talk about the Mueller report, the chants of impeach are getting louder. "I told you this is like coming home for me," she says. #CADem19 — American Prospect (@theprospect) June 1, 2019

People shouting “Impeach!” at Nancy Pelosi as she addresses CA Dem party convention pic.twitter.com/JjqKzzsfSv — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) June 1, 2019

That said, the "IMPEACH" cries represent a minority in the room. Pelosi is, after all, the speaker again, thanks in part to huge CA wins; the "you guys are blowing it" sentiment is not widespread here. — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) June 1, 2019

You can watch CNN’s report on Pelosi’s speech above.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com