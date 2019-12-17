Speaker Nancy Pelosi today dismissed the “ridiculous” letter President Donald Trump sent her on impeachment.

The president sent her an angry six-page letter saying things like “You have cheapened the importance of the very ugly word, impeachment!” and “Even worse than offending the Founding Fathers, you are offending Americans of faith by continually saying ‘I pray for the President,’ when you know this statement is not true, unless it is meant in a negative sense. It is a terrible thing you are doing, but you will have to live with it, not I!”

When asked for her reaction to the letter, Pelosi said, “I don’t have a reaction, it’s ridiculous.”

Pelosi's first reaction to Trump's letter. "I don't have a reaction. It's ridiculous," she told me. I asked her why no reaction: "I mean, I haven't full read it. We've been working. I've seen the essence of it. It's really sick." pic.twitter.com/pPhvsb0axh — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 17, 2019

“I haven’t full read it. We’ve been working. I’ve seen the essence of it, thought, and it’s really sick,” she added.

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]