comScore

Pence Echoes Trump Tweet Blasting ‘Fake News’ and ‘Dishonest Media’ Over Planned Taliban Meeting

By Josh FeldmanSep 9th, 2019, 2:56 pm

Vice President Mike Pence‘s official Twitter account doesn’t regularly blast the “fake news” as President Donald Trump likes doing, but today the VP account quote-tweeted and echoed the president’s latest swipe at the “dishonest media.”

Over the weekend, the president said he called off plans to meet with Taliban leaders at Camp David after the Taliban took credit for an attack in Kabul that killed a U.S. soldier.

The administration faced some criticism for the very idea that Taliban leaders were being invited to speak with the president on American soil in the first place. CNN and NBC News are both reporting that the vice president argued against the idea.

Per NBC:

Among the concerns of administration officials who opposed the meeting was that it might take place around the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the officials and people familiar with the matter said. Pence argued at one point that such a meeting could send the wrong message to members of the U.S. military who have fought — and been killed by — the Taliban for years, one senior administration official said.

Trump took to Twitter this afternoon to say the reporting is “False” and railed against the “Fake News” and “Dishonest Media”:

Pence’s Twitter account then shared POTUS’ thread and also decried the “Fake News” and “Dishonest Media,” complete with the presidential capitalization:

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: