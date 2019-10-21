The Department of Defense is reportedly preparing for a sudden withdrawal of military forces in Afghanistan just in case President Donald Trump makes a sudden announcement of a withdrawal.

NBC News reported Monday that the Pentagon began drawing up plans for a sudden Afghan withdrawal for fear of being caught flat-footed like when Trump announced the Syria withdrawal.

“The contingency planning is ongoing, officials said, and includes the possibility that Trump orders all U.S. troops out of Afghanistan within weeks. Officials cautioned, however, that the planning is a precaution and there is currently no directive from the White House to pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan. One of the officials called it “prudent planning.” Another official described the president’s current approach to Syria as “a dress rehearsal” for what could happen in Afghanistan.”

A Defense Department spokesperson told NBC News that the Pentagon regularly evaluates troop numbers overseas and provides advice to the president.

“The Defense Department does not have orders to draw down troops in Afghanistan and our mission has not changed,” he said. “U.S. force levels in Afghanistan remain conditions-based and will continue to reflect the level required to execute our mission.”

An administration official told NBC News that Trump is currently planning for a reduction in the number of troops in Afghanistan in coming months.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]