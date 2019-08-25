A number of Twitter users expressed healthy skepticism to President Donald Trump’s perhaps-joking-perhaps-not claim that world leaders clamored to ask him why the media doesn’t like him.

On Sunday afternoon, Trump claimed world leaders at the G7 “who think the USA is doing so well and is stronger than ever before” asked him “Mr. President, why does the American media hate your Country so much?”

The question I was asked most today by fellow World Leaders, who think the USA is doing so well and is stronger than ever before, happens to be, “Mr. President, why does the American media hate your Country so much? Why are they rooting for it to fail?” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2019

Various journalists, academics and commentators of all sorts were quick to chime in, expressing doubt about this claim.

The G7 was at a hipster coffee shop. https://t.co/ItvWe8S6xn — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) August 25, 2019

If you think fellow world leaders, worried about their own countries, meeting with the President of the United States, that their most pressing issue is “why does the American media hate you?” then you are a moron. — Ian Hest (@IanHest) August 25, 2019

The question I was asked most today by fellow Gentlemen, who think Swin is doing so well and is stronger than ever before, happens to be, “Mr. Swin, how do you generate so much sexual charisma & disarming wit without even trying? What is your secret? Our wives are dissatisfied.” https://t.co/uOmK51ySM5 — Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) August 25, 2019

the most fucked up thing about this is he might actually believe it really happened https://t.co/7hu2QHEKM8 — your pal andy (@andylevy) August 25, 2019

The World Leader was from Canada, he’ll probably never see that leader again. https://t.co/bfsAZSbx7n — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) August 25, 2019

and then everyone stood up and clapped https://t.co/FFJyAW4xAJ — jordan (@JordanUhl) August 25, 2019

That checks out. The most common question they ask me is, “What was it like to coach the South Korean team handball squad to a gold medal at the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul?” https://t.co/cVuXfHmwv6 — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) August 25, 2019

He’s really nailed Angela Merkel’s manner of speaking here https://t.co/RQnHiWuT14 — Charlie Cooper (@CharlieCooper8) August 25, 2019

The question I was asked most today by fellow internet users, who think I’m obviously more famous than a certain Canadian singer-songwriter, happens to be, “Ms. McLaughlin, why do people ask you if you’re the musician instead of asking her if she’s you? How are they so confused?” https://t.co/sQ2eG1Pk9m — Sarah McLaughlin (@sarahemclaugh) August 25, 2019

Dang, it’s crazy they asked a question that 100% sides with your feelings as well. https://t.co/lUwORAJSvA — Mr. Mark Potts (@mrmarkpotts) August 25, 2019

The only thing missing from this made up anecdote is a “sir” or two https://t.co/0KWdcm9JEp — Zack Hunt (@ZaackHunt) August 25, 2019

“And then the World Leaders said ‘Sir, we have never cried before, sir, but we are crying now, Mister President, because we are so impressed with how great you have made America, sir!’” https://t.co/2NOm7PdwxA — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) August 25, 2019

The question I am most asked by world leaders is “Jason, how does it feel to be mistaken for Brad Pitt so frequently, and why is your singing voice sweet and buttery like musical chocolate?” https://t.co/0v4Kt8cYKB — Jason Pinter (@jasonpinter) August 25, 2019

Apparently, he has a rich, inner fantasy life in which things like this happen. https://t.co/woq8ngLqiV — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) August 25, 2019

This mendacious, delusional tweet by itself makes the case for @realDonaldTrump’s mental unfitness. But you many have noticed that there’s some other evidence out there. https://t.co/XXYTB5ONVK — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 25, 2019

