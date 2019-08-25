comScore

People Slightly Doubt Trump’s Story About Being Praised by G7: ‘Then Everyone Stood Up and Clapped’

By Connor MannionAug 25th, 2019, 2:48 pm

A number of Twitter users expressed healthy skepticism to President Donald Trump’s perhaps-joking-perhaps-not claim that world leaders clamored to ask him why the media doesn’t like him.

On Sunday afternoon, Trump claimed world leaders at the G7 “who think the USA is doing so well and is stronger than ever before” asked him “Mr. President, why does the American media hate your Country so much?”

Various journalists, academics and commentators of all sorts were quick to chime in, expressing doubt about this claim.

[Image via Roberto Schimdt/AFP/Getty Images]

