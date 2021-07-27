Former Trump economic adviser Peter Navarro channeled WWE impresario Vince McMahon to bash Dr. Anthony Fauci in a ferocious rant evocative of a wrestling hype video.

Appearing on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast Monday, Navarro — clad in a black muscle shirt, neck bulging — ripped into the infectious disease expert over funding provided to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where some believe Covid-19 may have originated.

“This is the house that Fauci built,” Navarro said — pointing to a computer-generated backdrop of the Wuhan lab.

The Trump advisor, who bears a passing resemblance to legendary wrestler Ric Flair, went on to accuse Fauci of being the “godfather” of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Tony Fauci, if [Covid-19] came from the lab, is the godfather of this pandemic!” Navarro said. “And he has the blood of over four million people on his hands!

“He needs to be OUT! OUT! OUT! Of the National Institutes of Health. OUT!”

A 13-second clip of the rant spread widely on Twitter — with some observers commenting on the wrestling parallels.

Why is this filmed like a WWE promo https://t.co/6ElhfgD29I — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) July 26, 2021

Great WWE promo https://t.co/fCmqGfEgWj — Christo Aivalis 🌹🍊 (@christoaivalis) July 27, 2021

This guy who looks and speaks like the world’s most intense used car salesman, used to be a special assistant to the 45th president of these United States. https://t.co/f8vEfY8T8Y — Amit Serper (@0xAmit) July 27, 2021

This peloton instructor always has slots available in his session … for a reason https://t.co/aDpC3cthEq — Eric Ortner (@eortner) July 27, 2021

Watch above, via Steve Bannon’s War Room.

——

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com