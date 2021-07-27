Peter Navarro Goes Full Vince McMahon in Bonkers Rant Destroying Fauci: ‘He Needs to Be OUT! OUT! OUT!’

By Joe DePaoloJul 27th, 2021, 9:18 am
 

Former Trump economic adviser Peter Navarro channeled WWE impresario Vince McMahon to bash Dr. Anthony Fauci in a ferocious rant evocative of a wrestling hype video.

Appearing on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast Monday, Navarro — clad in a black muscle shirt, neck bulging — ripped into the infectious disease expert over funding provided to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where some believe Covid-19 may have originated.

“This is the house that Fauci built,” Navarro said — pointing to a computer-generated backdrop of the Wuhan lab.

The Trump advisor, who bears a passing resemblance to legendary wrestler Ric Flair, went on to accuse Fauci of being the “godfather” of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Tony Fauci, if [Covid-19] came from the lab, is the godfather of this pandemic!” Navarro said. “And he has the blood of over four million people on his hands!

“He needs to be OUT! OUT! OUT! Of the National Institutes of Health. OUT!”

A 13-second clip of the rant spread widely on Twitter — with some observers commenting on the wrestling parallels.

Watch above, via Steve Bannon’s War Room.

——

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:
Joe DePaolo - Senior Editor

Joe DePaolo is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: joed@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @joe_depaolo