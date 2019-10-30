The open availability of Republican Party-themed .GOP website domain names has led to a wave of parody websites mocking the party.

According to the Daily Beast, the website suffix received a surge in popularity following the RNC’s “Stop the Madness” campaign, which was based at StopTheMadness.gop.

“It turns out you don’t have to be a Republican to register a .gop domain,” the Daily Beast reported. “It’s open to anyone willing to pay $20 a year for a domain.”

This availability has led to such websites as AssHat.gop (the website is just a picture of President Donald Trump), Putins.gop, and Putin2020.gop– a site “dedicated to re-electing Putin/Trump in 2020.”

DonaldTrump.gop was purchased by former Hillary Clinton staffer Matthew Ortega, who discovered that the Trump campaign had yet to pick it up. The website now redirects to Corrupt.af, a website he runs which features the statement, “Donald Trump abuses his power” on the homepage.

“I was actually surprised it was available,” Ortega told the Daily Beast. “I just started searching a bunch of terms and after a while I collected a bunch of these.”

Ortego added that he didn’t buy any more domains, however, because the fee goes to the Republican Party.

“That’s one of the reasons I haven’t gone hog wild buying the domains,” he claimed.

