PolitiFact awarded President Donald Trump a dubious honor on Monday. The fact-checking website dubbed his repeated claim that the whistleblower got his call with Ukraine wrong their “Lie of the Year.”

According to the site’s managing editor Katie Sanders, the Trump repeated the falsehood that earned them their top lie of 2019 “more than 80 times,” making claims the whistleblower’s account was of the call with the Ukranian leader was, in turn, “total fiction,” “made up,” and “sooo wrong.”

In her write-up accompanying the announcement, Sanders also said that despite the president’s claims, “the whistleblower got the call ‘almost completely’ right.”

She also stressed to earn the prize, the claim made had to be more than merely factually inaccurate, it had to be just plain “ridiculous.”

“The distinction is awarded to a statement that is more than ridiculous and wrong,” Sanders wrote. “The Lie of the Year — the only time PolitiFact uses the word ‘lie’ — speaks to a falsehood that proves to be of real consequence and gets repeated in a virtual campaign to undermine an accurate narrative.”

The transcript of the call between leaders shows Trump asked Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky about investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden despite Trump’s claims, a note pointed out by Sanders.

The whistleblower further alleged that Trump’s push was made to help him win a re-election bid over Biden.

This is Trump’s third PolitiFact ‘Lie of the Year’ award.

