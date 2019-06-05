A new Morning Consult polling site tracking President Donald Trump’s approval state-by-state finds that the president is down by double-digits in a number of swing states needed to win re-election.

The polling site shows how Trump’s approval rating has changed month by month since his inauguration in 2017.

Polling data for May shows that Trump’s approval is down by double digits in key states like Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa–all three of which flipped for Trump after previously going for President Barack Obama. The president also has negative net approval in Ohio and Pennsylvania at a smaller margin, both of which are also states he flipped.

The only state that flipped to to Trump to not have negative net approval is Florida, according to Morning Consult. It has a net approval of Trump sitting at zero.

Out of all 50 states, only nine have positive net approval ratings for Trump ranging in the double digits: West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Wyoming and Idaho.

20 states have posted a negative net approval rating for Trump in the double digits.

[Image via Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images]

