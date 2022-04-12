There’s going down with the ship, and then there’s whatever John Eastman is doing.

According to a report from ABC News, Eastman — the pro-Trump attorney who drafted a bizarre plan for former Vice President Mike Pence to throw out the 2020 election prior to Jan. 6 — is still actively working to get the 2020 election overturned, even as he’s under subpoena from the Jan. 6 Committee.

The attorney and several other Trump allies, per the ABC report, had a two-hour meeting last month with Republican Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos — during which they pressured Vos to throw out the 2020 election results in the state and reclaim the electors which were awarded to President Joe Biden. ABC notes that legal experts say this effort is impossible.

Jefferson Davis, a Pro-Trump Wisconsin activist who was in the meeting, told ABC that Eastman pushed Vos for “either a do-over or having a new slate of electors seated that would declare someone else the winner.”

In a statement to ABC, Eastman acknowledged the meeting but did not comment on what was discussed.

“By explicit request from Speaker Vos, that meeting was confidential, so I am not able to make any comment,” Eastman said.

After the meeting, Vos rejected the argument from Eastman and the other activists.

“I still believe that the Constitution and my oath that I took as an elected official does not allow me to decertify any election whether I want to or not,” Vos said. “That’s not going to happen.”

Trump himself is said to be closely monitoring the effort in Wisconsin. And in fact, on March 17, one day after the meeting with Eastman and the other activists, Trump called on Vos to reconsider.

“Speaker Robin Vos, of the Great State of Wisconsin, just said there was ‘widespread fraud’ in the 2020 Presidential Election, but that the State Legislature cannot do anything about it,” Trump said in a statement. “Wrong! If you rob the diamonds from a jewelry store, if you get caught, you have to give the diamonds back, votes should be no different.”

ABC reports that Trump has been getting regular updates on the push to throw out the Wisconsin vote from MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell — who was not present for the March 16 meeting but has nonetheless been actively involved in the overall effort.

