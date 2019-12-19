Russian President Vladimir Putin defended President Donald Trump following impeachment, arguing Trump was being attacked by “the party that lost the elections.”

Putin said in his annual press conference Thursday that he felt it was unlikely that Trump gets removed from office.

“I actually really doubt that it is ending, it still has to go through Senate where as far as I know the Republicans hold the majority so it’s unlikely they will want to remove the representative of their party for some made-up reasons,” Putin said.

Trump has been previously criticized for a perceived cozy relationship with Putin and Russia, which Special Counsel Robert Mueller has said worked to interfere in the 2016 elections and is still working to interfere in U.S. elections.

“It is simply a continuation of an internal political battle,” Putin continued. “And the party that lost the elections, the Democrat Party is trying to achieve results with other ways, with other means. Bringing accusations against Trump of a conspiracy with Russia, later it becomes clear there was no conspiracy. It cannot lie at the basis of impeachment.”

Trump was impeached in the House of Representatives on Wednesday night, with Democrats voting mostly party-line to impeach on two articles while Trump was delivering a rally in Michigan. Trump is the third president in U.S. history to be impeached, following Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton.

