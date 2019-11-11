Compton rapper YG invited porn star and Donald Trump’s alleged former mistress Stephanie Clifford, who goes by the stage name Stormy Daniels, on stage Sunday to rap along to his hit 2016 protest record “FDT.”

YG, whose real name is Keenon Jackson, handed Daniels a mic during his performance at the Camp Gnaw Flog Carnival at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium and asked her to recount her experience with the president, whom she claims to have had an affair with in 2006; Trump denies this allegation, despite his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen pleading guilty last year to paying out $130,000 in hush money to the adult film star in an attempt to keep her quiet during the 2016 election.

“My name is Stormy fucking Daniels and I am the reason that Donald Trump is fucked,” Daniels said as YG’s raucous fans cheered and applauded.

After YG suggested Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is the woman who “fucked Donald Trump,” she described their alleged experience in slightly different terms: “I wouldn’t really call it fucking — no, I just laid there.”

YG’s “FDT,” a record that features the late fellow Compton rapper Nipsey Hussle and resulted in the two receiving a notice from Secret Service, then began blaring over the speakers as Daniels sang along.

With the 2020 election heating up, YG has made it a regular occurrence to invite on members of the audience to help perform the anti-Trump track at nearly all of his shows — but only if they are willing to shout “fuck Donald Trump” in front of the whole crowd. When one YG fan at a Texas concert in October refused to use the expletive against the president, the rapper kicked him off the stage, saying, “He’s a Donald Trump supporter, get his ass out of here!”

Watch above, via Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]