READ: Donald Trump’s Letter to Harry Reid That Hung in the Former Senator’s Office

Harry Reid was a giant in the US Senate. He is credited for being most responsible in encouraging Barack Obama to run for president, but he also had a big fan from another White House resident: former President Donald Trump.

Reid passed away on Tuesday at 82 years of age, and as such, an outpouring of bipartisan praise has emerged. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement:

“The nature of Harry’s and my jobs brought us into frequent and sometimes intense conflict over politics and policy. But I never doubted that Harry was always doing what he earnestly, deeply felt was right for Nevada and our country. He will rightly go down in history as a crucial, pivotal figure in the development and history of his beloved home state.”

But New York Times reporter Jonathan Martin unearthed a rare bit of evidence that shows how Trump showed support of politicians of all stripes, at least before he dove into birtherism and the sort of nativist politics that led to his time in the White House.

According to Martin, Reid had a letter from Trump in his post-Senate office in Vegas, which Martin explains as “a nice note from a donor after Reid’s last win, in 2010.”

Reid had this up in his post-Senate office in Vegas – a nice note from a donor after Reid’s last win, in 2010 pic.twitter.com/TRaQahDrQa — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) December 29, 2021

As you can see in the image above, Trump wrote, “Congratulations — you are amazing!”

