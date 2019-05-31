MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace pushed back hard on Attorney General Bill Barr’s absurd claim that he has seen “no evidence” President Donald Trump has eroded institutional norms in Washington since taking office: “Really?!…shredding institutions is his thing.”

In a recent CBS News interview, Barr had broadly dismissed criticisms of the president and instead attempted to turn the tables by claiming those outraged by his rhetoric and conduct are the real problem. “I think one of the ironies today is that people are saying that it’s President Trump that is shredding our institutions. I really see no evidence of that,” Barr said. “From my perspective, the idea of resisting a democratically elected president, and basically throwing everything at him, and you know, really changing the norms on the grounds that we have to stop this president, that’s where the shredding of our normts and our institutions is occurring.”

Wallace was aghast at this incredible claim. “Stop and think about what he said for a second,” she said. “How appropriate it is that the man who decided unilaterally what Robert Mueller would not, that there wasn’t enough evidence to say that the president had committed a crime, also sees not enough evidence that Trump is shredding institutions?”

“Mr. Attorney General, how’s this for evidence?” Wallace snarked, after which she aired but a small sample of the many moments during the past two-plus years when Trump has insulted, dismissed, or attacked the media and federal judges as well as FBI investigators and DOJ officials in Barr’s own agency.

“Everybody sees what’s going on in the Justice Department. I put justice now with quotes.

“These are really, really dishonest people. And they’re bad people. And I really think they don’t like our country. I really believe that.

“CNN is fake news. I don’t take questions from CNN.

“This was an Obama judge. And I’ll tell you what. It’s not going to happen like this anymore.

“It was treason. And it should never be allowed to happen to another president again. Ever, ever, ever.

“I think Mueller is a true NeverTrump-er. 18 Trump haters including people that worked for Hillary Clinton, and some of the worst human beings on Earth.”

Barr’s deferential comments about Trump were only the latest in an ongoing series of moments where the attorney general has seemingly gone out of his way to defend the president or dismiss his critics. In a different part of that same CBS News interview, which ran just a day after Special Counsel Robert Mueller refused to exonerate Trump from obstruction charges, Barr looked as if he was trying get the last word on the Mueller report, saying that: “[Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein and I] didn’t agree with the legal analysis — a lot of the legal analysis in the report. It did not reflect the views of the [Justice] Department. It was the views of a particular lawyer or lawyers, and so we applied what we thought was the right law.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

