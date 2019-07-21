Rep. Al Green Says He Will Continue Trying for Impeachment: ‘This President Will Be Impeached’

Rep. Al Green, whose recent motion to force a vote on impeaching President Donald Trump failed, said he will continue attempting to impeach the president.

The Texas Democrat was speaking with the Rev. Al Sharpton on MSNBC’s PoliticsNation Sunday.

“You were one of the first, if not the first, to bring up impeachment in the house. Have you seen more and more of your colleagues starting to move toward impeachment than when you practically alone out there earlier trying to get these articles of impeachment introduced?” Sharpton asked.

“Reverend, I can say to you without reservation, hesitation or equivocation, the answer is, yes. We started out with 58. We now are at 95,” Green said, referring to the congress members who voted with him to force an impeachment vote.

“We’re marching on until victory is won. This president will be impeached. I am convinced of it. I believe my colleagues are moving in this direction and I trust that it will happen sooner rather than later,” he continued.

“Because Mr. Cummings is right, there are people fearful in this country. There’s a fear factor that I’ve not experienced to the extent that I’m seeing it now,” Green said, referring to Rep. Elijah Cummings’ (D-MD) earlier comments on ABC where he said constituents have told him they are “scared” of Trump.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

