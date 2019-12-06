Rep. Justin Amash Commits to Voting for Trump Impeachment: ‘All We Need is Probable Cause’

Independent Rep. Justin Amash said he would vote in favor of articles of impeachment for President Donald Trump, arguing the evidence was clear for him.

The Michigan congressman, who left the Republican Party due to his support for impeachment, said “Impeachment in the House is not a conviction. The trial happens in the Senate. All the House does is charge impeachable conduct. All we need is probable cause.”

That threshold is easily met with the existing evidence,” he said, echoing his previous arguments about voting on impeachment – more like an indictment than an actual trial.

This should be unanimous, not partisan. Impeachment in the House is not a conviction. The trial happens in the Senate. All the House does is charge impeachable conduct. All we need is probable cause. That threshold is easily met with the existing evidence. https://t.co/E2pmFQrdS7 — Justin Amash (@justinamash) December 6, 2019

According to CNN, Amash said he would vote for three specific articles of impeachment: obstruction of Congress, obstruction of justice and abuse of power; but also cautioned he would wait to see the articles’ final language.

“I think there’s sufficient evidence for all three,” Amash said Friday. “Impeachment is like an indictment. We’re just issuing the charges.”

No other Republicans have committed to voting toward impeachment, and Amash is the only sitting independent representative in the House.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]