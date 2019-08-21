Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen trashed President Donald Trump for accusing Jewish people who vote Democratic of disloyalty, saying his comments were like “Germany in the 30s.”

The Tennessee Democrat was speaking on MSNBC Live with Hallie Jackson Wednesday.

“[Trump] accused Jewish voters who support Democrats of, in his words, great disloyalty. That has not sat well with some of your colleagues in Congress and several Jewish advocacy groups. What is your reaction to those remarks?” Jackson asked.

“I was stunned when I heard them,” Cohen responded “I’m Jewish, I’m a very patriotic American. And the idea that I would be disloyal by being a Democrat is just something anathema. It’s something that you hear really from Mussolini or something from Germany in the ‘30s that you have to be a member of their party.”

“Most Jewish people are Democrats because Democratic values and Jews are very compatible about caring for others, once having been in bondage and enslaved in Egypt is and having regard for all people in bondage and trying to save people and protect them from slavery and respecting people’s freedoms and opportunities,” Cohen said.

However, Cohen then concluded by saying he thinks Trump might be too “simple” to understand what he’s saying.

“But I thought about it. And I thought the guy is so simple that he might not even know saying Jews are disloyal is a trope of anti-Semitism. He may be that clueless,” Cohen said.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

