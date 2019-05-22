Trump Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin got some unsolicited advice from Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), who told him to “seek out legal advice personally” because “the Department of Justice is not protecting you, it’s protecting the president.”

At a hearing of the House Financial Services Committee Wednesday morning, Rep. Tlaib concluded her questioning of Mnuchin (on unrelated matters) by telling him he’d better lawyer up.

“As somebody that has practiced law and is an attorney, I would revise you, secretary, to get personal legal advice,” Tlaib said, “because the coverup by this administration, it goes just beyond just providing the taxes.”

Tlaib was referring to Mnuchin’s defiance of a congressional subpoena to provide President Donald Trump‘s tax returns. Mnuchin sat motionless as Tlaib continued.

“You can consult the Department of Justice, but you, personally, making decisions, not on the best part of the American people, but to cover up the occupant of the White House, I think you need to be very very clear about what your role is, and what your responsibility is to the American people,” Tlaib said.

“This goes beyond just providing taxes, right?” she continued. “It goes about transparency and the fact that no one is above the law. So, secretary, please seek out legal advice personally for what your obligations are, because the Department of Justice is not protecting you, it’s protecting the president.”



