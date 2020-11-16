Report: Vocal Trump Supporter Lil Pump Did Not Vote in 2020 Election

Lil Pump, Miami rapper and vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, reportedly did not vote in 2020 — nor did he even register to vote.

Pump, born Gazzy Garcia, has recently made headlines for repeatedly promoting the president through his Instagram account, and even posed in photos with Kim Guilfoyle, the presidential adviser who is in a relationship with Donald Trump Jr.

On Nov. 4, while election results were still being disputed, Garcia took to Twitter to appease his 1.1 million followers:

Remain calm. Remain patient. Have trust in the system. Our man will be re-elected. #Trump202020 🇺🇸 ESSKEETIT @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/8nCmZL9mrf — Lil pump (@lilpump) November 5, 2020

“Remain calm. Remain patient. Have trust in the system. Our man will be re-elected,” he wrote.

The rapper also retweeted a post from Trump Jr., during which Garcia explains that he endorsed the president, “Because Trump is a good man. Trump is the type of person, he says whatever is on his mind, and I love that. I love it.”

Why did you choose to endorse @realDonaldTrump? “Because Trump is a good man. Trump is the type of person, he says whatever is on his mind, and I love that. I love it.” – @lilpump @BlackVoices4DJT pic.twitter.com/v8p9Rliql1 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 3, 2020

However, despite his enthusiastic support for Trump, Gracia did not even bother to register to vote, according to The Smoking Gun.

Trump may have won in Florida without Garcia’s vote, but has still lost the general election, despite the president’s refusal to accept the results.

