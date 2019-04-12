Reporters Call Out Trump for Contradicting WH Statements on Sanctuary Cities Report

President Donald Trump tweeted this afternoon confirming reporting that the administration has been considering releasing illegal immigrants in sanctuary cities:

Due to the fact that Democrats are unwilling to change our very dangerous immigration laws, we are indeed, as reported, giving strong considerations to placing Illegal Immigrants in Sanctuary Cities only…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2019

….The Radical Left always seems to have an Open Borders, Open Arms policy – so this should make them very happy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2019

But as a number of reporters pointed out shortly after POTUS tweeted, he’s essentially contradicting the statements from his own administration quashing the issue:

From the initial WaPo story, “nearly identical” anonymous statements from WH and DHS: “This was just a suggestion that was floated and rejected, which ended any further discussion”https://t.co/r5qa6tn7a1 https://t.co/MUziONIIUG — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) April 12, 2019

The White House JUST put out a statement saying the policy was no longer being considered. “The idea was briefly and informally raised and quickly rejected.” Trump is now saying the opposite. https://t.co/nmLGMsyzhO — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) April 12, 2019

The White House was denying this was still under consideration just hours ago… https://t.co/8Lki2xZtff — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) April 12, 2019

DHS spokesperson to @GeoffRBennett last night: “This was a suggestion that was floated and rejected, which ended any further discussion.” Apparently not so today: https://t.co/gIxM3lRbSv — Monica Alba (@albamonica) April 12, 2019

We were told by the White House this idea was floated but nixed. Trump says it’s still under “strong consideration.” https://t.co/f5HlzWDjdx — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) April 12, 2019

DHS statement on this proposal issued *last night*: “This was a suggestion that was floated and rejected, which ended any further discussion.” https://t.co/3rK1WFiq63 — Justin Sink (@justinsink) April 12, 2019

One reason White House officials often decline to speak on the record: POTUS will undercut any of them at any time. White House strenuously told Wash Post yesterday that the idea was not under consideration and that we’d be wrong to say it was. https://t.co/NPvmQ9Zl1e — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) April 12, 2019

[image via Olivier Douliery-Pool / Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com