Reporters Call Out Trump for Contradicting WH Statements on Sanctuary Cities Report

By Josh FeldmanApr 12th, 2019, 1:09 pm

President Donald Trump tweeted this afternoon confirming reporting that the administration has been considering releasing illegal immigrants in sanctuary cities:

But as a number of reporters pointed out shortly after POTUS tweeted, he’s essentially contradicting the statements from his own administration quashing the issue:

