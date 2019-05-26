Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois had no caveats on Sunday when he lit into President Donald Trump for remarks he made about former Vice President Joe Biden while in Japan on a state visit.

Despite the fake quote that make a huge splash on Sunday afternoon, there actually was a real comment from Trump that caused a great deal of outrage and was in fact the basis for the fake quote. As Mediaite covered yesterday, the burn on Biden, deleted and resent with corrected spelling, was friendly to Kim Jong Un and decidedly not so to the Democrat front-runner.

Kinzinger was having none of that, and he pointed out the timing, which couldn’t be worse.

It’s Memorial Day Weekend and you’re taking a shot at Biden while praising a dictator. This is just plain wrong. https://t.co/2ONOGEmy39 — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) May 26, 2019

Kinzinger is an Air Force veteran, twice deployed to Iraq. It’s what makes this deliberately understated tweet so devastating.

Other conservative Trump critics were likewise unsparing in their critiques.

Trump sided with Putin over our own Intelligence folks. He just sided with Kim Jong un over Joe Biden. His supporters won't say it, but I will: Donald Trump is unpatriotic. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) May 26, 2019

In order not to be repulsed by this, you have to suppress every ounce of moral reason you have. https://t.co/7hCRpUrGh1 — Jay Nordlinger (@jaynordlinger) May 26, 2019

Right there with you, Joe. Except that I don't think the President has enough awareness or moral agency to be held that responsible. His *supporters*, on the other hand, know better, and what they're doing is worse, in a way, than what he's doing. He doesn't know better. They do. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 26, 2019

We covered many more reactions here.

Timing is everything, except when it’s only part of the everything wrong with a terrible idea. Memorial Day weekend adds a layer to the bad tweet, but it stood on its own among Trump Tweets even without that, and it doesn’t, or shouldn’t, take reading other people’s reactions to conclude that.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com