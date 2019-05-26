comScore

Republican Congressman Hits Trump Hard on Twitter for Teaming Up With Kim Jong Un to Bash Biden

By Caleb HoweMay 26th, 2019, 5:47 pm

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois had no caveats on Sunday when he lit into President Donald Trump for remarks he made about former Vice President Joe Biden while in Japan on a state visit.

Despite the fake quote that make a huge splash on Sunday afternoon, there actually was a real comment from Trump that caused a great deal of outrage and was in fact the basis for the fake quote. As Mediaite covered yesterday, the burn on Biden, deleted and resent with corrected spelling, was friendly to Kim Jong Un and decidedly not so to the Democrat front-runner.

Kinzinger was having none of that, and he pointed out the timing, which couldn’t be worse.

Kinzinger is an Air Force veteran, twice deployed to Iraq. It’s what makes this deliberately understated tweet so devastating.

Other conservative Trump critics were likewise unsparing in their critiques.

We covered many more reactions here.

Timing is everything, except when it’s only part of the everything wrong with a terrible idea. Memorial Day weekend adds a layer to the bad tweet, but it stood on its own among Trump Tweets even without that, and it doesn’t, or shouldn’t, take reading other people’s reactions to conclude that.

