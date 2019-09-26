Vermont’s Republican governor broke ranks with his party and became the first GOP governor to back an impeachment probe against President Donald Trump.

The Associated Press reported that Gov. Phil Scott said at a news conference that he supports an impeachment inquiry, but said he wanted more information before the House moved forward with an impeachment vote.

In his statement, the governor cautioned that the process of impeachment is serious and “should not be taken lightly or abused.”

Scott is among a few Republicans to govern an otherwise Democratic-controlled state. Other Republican governors in that situation like Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker have not commented on the impeachment inquiry, according to the AP.

The three governors are also among the most popular governors in the country, and Scott himself has passed a number of fairly liberal policies like gun restrictions.

