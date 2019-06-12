Perennial Trump defender Rick Santorum insisted that President Donald Trump was just using his “filler words” when he told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that he would accept dirt from foreign agents that could be used against his 2020 opponents.

Santorum, who regularly serves as a pro-Trump voice on CNN, was asked by host Anderson Cooper on Wednesday about what message Trump’s interview, and his claim he would not feel the need necessarily to inform the FBI if a foreign adversary contacted him, sent.

Santorum started by downplaying Trump’s words.

“Well, I mean, let’s be fair,” Santorum tried. “I mean, the president said he would listen, but he would also send it to the FBI. He said he would do both. So, the question is whether he should do both, or just simply refuse to get the information. But he did say he would turn it over to the FBI, so…”

Fellow panelist David Gergen wasn’t buying it and reminded him Trump said “maybe.”

Piling on, Cooper added that Trump did “point out he’s never, you know, never picked up the phone for something like that, and nobody ever would, and Congresspeople don’t do it, and that Chris Wray is wrong, that you should pick up the phone.”

That is when Santorum suggested it was due to the usage of “filler words.”

“Yeah, I — look, the president throws the terms ‘maybe; out — I mean, he has sort of — as we all do, we have filler words that we throw out there, and — that don’t mean what they say, like, you know, ‘I think,'” Santorum opined.

He continued on: “So, I took the president for his word that he would do both, which I think — I don’t think that’s necessarily inappropriate as long as he refers it to the FBI…As far as looking at the information, maybe he should, maybe he shouldn’t, but I don’t think there’s a crime in looking at the information as long as you refer it to the proper authorities.”

A little while later, he suggested Trump’s imprecise language may also be at fault.

“The president wasn’t answering questions about solicitating information, he was saying, if someone came to you and said ‘Hey, I have some dirt’ –and he was talking more colloquially,” Santorum said. “Again, I think the president’s word, as often, are imprecise and not necessarily — you know, that’s why I think he didn’t want to be interviewed with Bob Mueller, is that he can sort of ramble and talk about things more loosely, and I think he was talking more of a general political context, that we get opposition research all the time.”

Watch above, via CNN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com