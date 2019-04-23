Rush Limbaugh on Golf Outing With Trump: We All Had a Good Laugh About the Ridiculous ‘Golden Shower Story’

Rush Limbaugh tonight spoke with Fox News’ Martha MacCallum about the Mueller report and the Democratic 2020 candidates, but he also talked about his recent golf outing with President Donald Trump.

He talked about what a great guy Trump is in person and MacCallum asked him if he got a sense that “any of this stuff is weighing on him.”

Limbaugh said Trump didn’t spend time talking about “what he thought of Mueller or what he thought of this or that,” but he also added that POTUS “doesn’t hide from any of this.”

And then Limbaugh said this:

“At lunch after the round, he was telling Lexi about the golden showers story and how ridiculous it is, and everybody was laughing––the fact that the media believed it, the fact that people actually thought that Trump would hire some prostitutes to urinate on a bed because Obama had slept in it––we’re laughing ourselves silly over this as he told the story.”

