Sacha Baron Cohen blasted Twitter in a conversation with Don Cheadle and said he doubts Donald Trump would’ve become president without it.

As Baron Cohen reflected on contemporary culture and the internet age, he said “there are so many different sources of truth that no one knows what truth is anymore.”

He brought up Twitter specifically and said, “Trump without Twitter probably would not have become president, which is why Jack Dorsey is in the White House having a meeting with Trump.”

He and Cheadle both called out Twitter and Dorsey for not doing more to call out white supremacist extremism, with Cheadle saying they’re reluctant because it might hurt their “cash cow.”

Cohen said that “really, in society, we want to be biased against those who want to kill people like you or people like me, just because of the color of our skin or our ethnicity or because we’re different.”

You can watch above, via Variety.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com