CNN contributor Rick Santorum said President Donald Trump should condemn white nationalist terrorism this morning.

The former U.S. senator and GOP presidential candidate said “clearly, the person in El Paso is a white supremacist,” during his panel appearance on a special edition of State of the Union with Jake Tapper.

“I don’t know of any Republican who wouldn’t say that what we saw in El Paso, given the manifesto and given this legitimacy and everything that works out, that this is clearly act of white supremacy,” Santorum said.

He was attempting to push back against an assertion by Amanda Carpenter, who said “If you cannot name the problem, you will never solve it. That’s where I’m hung up. We easily identify it in other cases.”

Former Baltimore mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake and Tapper immediately noted that Trump didn’t identify the attack as white supremacist or white nationalist.

“The president won’t even call it what it is,” Rawlings-Blake said.

“He did issue a tweet condemning it, but he didn’t call it white supremacist,” Tapper noted.

“When he thinks it’s Islamic terrorism, he jumps out before any facts are known and calls it that,” Rawlings-Blake continued. “You’re saying you don’t know any Republicans that won’t condemn it. Look at the office holders’ tweets, what they’re putting out. Very few are calling it what it is.”

Phil Mudd also condemned the tenor of Trump’s comments attacking immigrants as creating an environment that contributes to acts of violence like the mass shooting in El Paso.

“There is a separation between a tone set by a leader and the acts of a sociopath. Nonetheless, the leadership is responsible for tone. Do not give anybody validation for violence by suggesting that immigrants are bad,” Mudd said.

Watch above, via CNN.

