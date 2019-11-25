Former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who famously confessed to lying from the White House podium, said in a new interview she takes great umbrage when called a liar.

The New York Times dropped a profile on Sanders’ post-Trump administration life in Arkansas, her home state that she returned to with her family. Much of the piece delves into her obvious efforts to mount a bid for governor of Arkansas, but it also reviews the intense criticism she took for her battles with the press corps and critics in Washington.

From the Times:

“I was attacked for everything, not just my performance,” she said of her time in Washington. “I was called a fat soccer mom, my kids were threatened, my life was threatened. It was a lot. I hate harping on it, but to be in the position I’m in and to have Secret Service, that’s not normal.” Ms. Sanders paused. “I don’t like being called a liar,” she said. “The other stuff bothered me far less.”

Whatever Sanders’ complaints about being called a liar, the press secretary famously confessed to lying. Sanders told Mueller that she made up comments to reporters that James Comey was fired because “countless members of the FBI” told her they had lost faith in the former FBI director. She admitted under oath that her comments on Comey “were not founded on anything.” That confession aside, Mueller’s report determined that Sanders lied at least five times during her tenure.

Sanders has attempted to defend herself by calling her remarks a “slip of the tongue,” but last month, she once again asserted that “a lot of people had lost trust in James Comey.”

