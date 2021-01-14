Anthony Scaramucci, the former White House Communications Director whose 11-day tenure was so short that “a Scaramucci” has become a running joke to describe a very short amount of time, had some scathing words for his former boss, telling CNN’s Anderson Cooper that President Donald Trump is “the domestic terrorist of the 21st century” and comparing him to Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh.

Cooper asked Scaramucci for his reaction to the deadly riots at the Capitol and how he expects Trump’s final days in office to go. (For those of you keeping track, Trump has a little more than half a Scaramucci left until President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated on January 20.)

Scaramucci replied that Trump was “arguably, at least in the 21st century, you could say Timothy McVeigh for the 20th century, but he is the domestic terrorist of the 21st century.”

“You think he’ll be viewed as a domestic terrorist?” asked a surprised Cooper.

Scaramucci acknowledged the shocking nature of his comment, explaining that people have “an august opinion of the office of the presidency,” and “try to normalize that office.”

“So you’re reacting to it like ‘Wow, we can’t really have the president be a domestic terrorist,'” Scaramucci continued. “But 50 years from now, a presidential historian will look at this situation and say ‘My God, he didn’t accept the election, he signaled prior to the election that he wasn’t going to, and he incited an insurrection where people descended on the Capitol building calling for the death of his vice president.'”

“So you’ve got to step back, Anderson, and look at it objectively and look at it from 2071, not 2021. And yes, I do think he will be known throughout history as somebody that incited domestic terrorism,” he said.

Cooper then asked him if he thought Trump would be “held accountable.”

Scaramucci said that his personal view was that Trump “has to be held accountable — he has to be convicted in the Senate.” More than that, “the guy really should go to jail,” he added, quoting Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) that “there’s nobody above the law.”

Regarding the calls from some Republicans for unity, Scaramucci said that would not happen “unless you de-Trumpify an element of the country.”

“So yes, he’s got to be punished,” concluded Scaramucci. “And my personal opinion, I’d love to see him in jail. That will likely not happen. But taking away the powers of an ex-president through the conviction I think would be a good start.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

