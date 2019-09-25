During an interview with Yahoo Finance, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci claimed his Republican sources on the Hill “have now turned sour” against President Donald Trump over the Ukraine scandal, and would probably “throw in the towel” within the next one to three months because “they can’t win” the 2020 presidential election with Trump.

“Republicans that I’m talking to up on the Hill have now turned sour. They basically hate this guy’s guts, the Republican senators. They didn’t like the power that he had over them with the threatening of these right-wing leaning primaries and stuff,” Scaramucci claimed. “I do believe in the next one to three months, the Republicans are going to throw in the towel. They really don’t have a choice. If they want to win the presidential election, they can’t win it with Donald Trump, so they’ll throw in the towel now and capitulate.”

During the interview, Scaramucci also said that “half of the country” would “move the goalposts for the President and accept a gaslighting.”

Scaramucci was the White House Communications Director under President Trump for 11 days in July 2017.

