Amid Donald Trump’s scandal-packed week, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said the president is “done.”

“He is gone. It’s only a matter of time now and negotiation. @realDonaldTrump is done,” wrote Scaramucci on Tuesday as news broke that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) will be opening a formal impeachment inquiry in response to Trump repeatedly pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into leading Democratic 2020 candidate Joe Biden.

He is gone. It’s only a matter of time now and negotiation. @realDonaldTrump is done. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) September 24, 2019

While Scaramucci served in the house for 11 days in the summer of 2017, he has recently taken a hardline turn against the president, frequently appearing on CNN and MSNBC to condemn Trump’s recent actions. In turn, the president has repeatedly mocked and ridiculed the Mooch, while also downplaying their past relationship.

“Anthony Scaramucci is a highly unstable “nut job” who was with other candidates in the primary who got shellacked, & then unfortunately wheedled his way into my campaign,” wrote Trump in august, while also insisting he “barely knew him” and claimed that Scaramucci “abused staff.”

….got fired. Wrote a very nice book about me just recently. Now the book is a lie? Said his wife was driving him crazy, “something big” was happening with her. Getting divorced. He was a mental wreck. We didn’t want him around. Now Fake News puts him on like he was my buddy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2019

Scaramucci, who insists that the president eventually “turns on everyone,” announced last month that he has assembling “a team of people,” including ex-White House aides, to publicly work against Trump’s re-election.

[featured image via JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images]

