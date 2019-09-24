comScore
THE MOOCH STRIKES BACK

Scaramucci Says Trump is ‘Gone’ and ‘Done’: It’s Just a ‘Matter of Time’

By Caleb EcarmaSep 24th, 2019, 5:43 pm

Amid Donald Trump’s scandal-packed week, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said the president is “done.”

“He is gone. It’s only a matter of time now and negotiation. @realDonaldTrump is done,” wrote Scaramucci on Tuesday as news broke that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) will be opening a formal impeachment inquiry in response to Trump repeatedly pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into leading Democratic 2020 candidate Joe Biden.

While Scaramucci served in the house for 11 days in the summer of 2017, he has recently taken a hardline turn against the president, frequently appearing on CNN and MSNBC to condemn Trump’s recent actions. In turn, the president has repeatedly mocked and ridiculed the Mooch, while also downplaying their past relationship.

“Anthony Scaramucci is a highly unstable “nut job” who was with other candidates in the primary who got shellacked, & then unfortunately wheedled his way into my campaign,” wrote Trump in august, while also insisting he “barely knew him” and claimed that Scaramucci “abused staff.”

Scaramucci, who insists that the president eventually “turns on everyone,” announced last month that he has assembling “a team of people,” including ex-White House aides, to publicly work against Trump’s re-election.

