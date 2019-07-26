SCOTUS Greenlights Trump’s Use of Military Funding for Border Wall

The Supreme Court has ruled that President Donald Trump can use billions of dollars in military funding to build his border wall. The president plans to use the money to build hundreds of miles of wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The lawsuit to stop Trump from tapping the additional funds was brought against the Trump administration by the Sierra Club and the Southern Border Communities Coalition and comes after Trump announced his plans to move forward on the building of his border wall, despite objections by Congress.

The fight that ensued between Congress and the White House turned into the longest federal government shutdown in history, and ultimately Congress designated $1.4 billion in border wall funding.

The president, though, said the amount Congress allocated was not enough and declared a national emergency, allowing him access to billions more in funding through money allocated for military funding.

Trump called the SCOTUS decision a “Big VICTORY on the Wall.”

“The United States Supreme Court overturns lower court injunction, allows Southern Border Wall to proceed,” Trump wrote. “Big WIN for Border Security and the Rule of Law!”

