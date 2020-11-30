Sean Hannity urged President Donald Trump to issue blanket pardons for both himself and all of his family members before he leaves office in January, to protect them over any possible crimes that they committed during his four years in the Oval Office.

On the Monday edition of his radio show, Hannity complained to pro-Trump lawyer and election fraud conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell that the incoming Biden administration was being publicly encouraged to investigate and prosecute Trump for any criminal misconduct while he was president.

Six months ago, notably, Hannity offered his own vocal endorsement of Trump investigating his White House predecessor during an interview with Mediaite. In that discussion, he affirmed that he wanted the Trump Justice Department to probe both Obama and Biden about the so-called unmasking scandal — which turned out to be a huge nothingburger — and intimated that it was tantamount to a “criminal conspiracy.”

Hannity kicked off his discussion with Powell by railing against the Russia election interference investigation conducted by the FBI and Special Counsel, and asked about Trump’s recent pardon of her client, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, the president’s first national security advisor, who twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

She called the move “bittersweet,” noting that “not everybody can get a presidential pardon.”

“Well that’s a good point,” Hannity replied. “I watched [former Justice Department deputy and 2019 House impeachment adviser] Andrew Weissman come out and literally say Biden’s AG needs to go after Donald Trump. I’m like, the President out the door needs to pardon his whole family and himself because they want this witch-hunt to go on in perpetuity, they’re so full of rage and insanity against the President.”

“I assume the power of the pardon is absolute and that he should be able to pardon anybody that he wants to?” Hannity added.

“It is absolute it’s in the Constitution,” Powell confirmed, adding a caveat that “I don’t know about his authority to pardon himself.”

But she quickly added that such an act of self-exoneration for Trump and his family “should not be necessary.”

That’s because Trump, she claimed in her fanciful version of events, is “going to get another four years in office to finish the job he started.” She then went to list more baseless charges about “massive” election fraud.

Listen to the audio above, via The Sean Hannity Show.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]