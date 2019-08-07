Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley say they asked President Donald Trump to pressure Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to bring up gun control legislation for a vote.

“Both the mayor and I asked the president to call on Senator McConnell to bring the Senate back in session this week,” Brown said. “He was only saying we would get things done. I then later asked the president that if he cares about mental health, the important thing is to not repeal the Affordable Care Act.”

Brown and Whaley gave a press conference Wednesday following their meeting with Trump Wednesday following a mass shooting that left nine people dead. Whaley was asked if she felt like the president “heard her.”

“I think he heard me, but I don’t know if he will take action. I’m hoping, for the people of Dayton, that he does,” she said.

Whaley also said she was not optimistic for incoming changes.

“I’m not holding my breath. Too often we just see complete inaction because they are waiting just for time so people can forget that nine people died in Dayton. Because of a gun that shouldn’t be legal, frankly,” Whaley said. “Washington will not move.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

