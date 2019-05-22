Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) harshly criticized Democratic House leadership in a floor speech and openly dared them to impeach President Donald Trump.

“The House leadership needs to indict the president of the United States, impeach him and let us hold a trial,” Kennedy said Wednesday, adding “He won’t be convicted.”

Kennedy argued the only thing “House leadership has done … is harass the president.”

“The House leadership needs to urinate or get off the pot,” he said.

“Or they need go ahead and hold in contempt every single member of the Trump Administration so we can move those issue into our court system and get back to doing the people’s business,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy spoke directly to the president in the speech, saying if the administration is held in contempt and it goes to court, it will have two outcomes.

“Either the administration will win, in which case the oversight authority of the United States Congress will be undermined or the House leadership will win – in which case no American with a brain above a single cell organism is going to want to run for the president of the United States,” he said.

“What I hope happens, Mr. President, is that my friends in the House leadership and the administration sit down and talk, not talk like 8-year-olds in the back of a minivan fighting, but talk constructively about how their behavior could impact important institutions in this country and work it out,” Kennedy said.

Watch above, via C-SPAN

