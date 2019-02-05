Seth Meyers Calls Out Trump Jr.’s Northam Hypocrisy: ‘Your Dad is the Birther Who Proposed a Muslim Ban’

Seth Meyers called out First Son Donald Trump Jr. on Monday for his panning of embattled Virginia Governor Ralph Northam.

Northam has been making headlines in recent days after a photo in his medical school yearbook surfaced. The photo shows two people, one in blackface and another in a Klan robe and hood.

Northam says that neither person is him.

Meyers talked about the scandal at length during Monday’s Closer Look, ultimately using Northam’s own words to explain why the governor should step down.

Towards the end of the segment, the comedian also took a jab at Trump Jr. who used the Northam controversy as an opportunity to rip Kamala Harris, posting a tweet Harris had written congratulating Northam and his team for standing up to bigotry.

Harris’ tweet was from 2017.

Trump Jr. noted Harris’ words hadn’t aged well and called it “awkward.”

Well this is awkward & didn’t age well at all. pic.twitter.com/H9v7qK5ZWm — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 2, 2019

“You might not want to comment on what’s awkward and not aging well,” Meyers said in response to Trump Jr’s post.

The comedian then said this: “Your dad is the birther who proposed a Muslim ban and said Nazis are ‘fine people,’ so maybe sit this one out, Grease Frightening.”

For the record, Trump Jr. shows no signs of sitting it out.

What a joke. Imagine a Republican trying to pull off this crap??? He would never be heard from again. https://t.co/mNStHIYWhT — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 2, 2019

I am not one of the two people in a picture on my yearbook page that I put together and never noticed or complained about before getting caught! #Bullshit https://t.co/twVOgxxyVM — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 2, 2019

