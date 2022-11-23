‘Shame on Them!’ Trump Bitterly Complains After Supreme Court Clears Path for Congress to Review His Tax Returns

Former President Donald Trump railed against the Supreme Court for ordering the release of his tax returns to House Democrats.

“Why would anybody be surprised that the Supreme Court has ruled against me, they always do!” The ex-president bemoaned. “It is unprecedented to be handing over Tax Returns, & it creates terrible precedent for future Presidents. Has Joe Biden paid taxes on all of the money he made illegally from Hunter & beyond. The Supreme Court has lost its honor, prestige, and standing, & has become nothing more than a political body, with our Country paying the price. They refused to even look at the Election Hoax of 2020. Shame on them!”

Trump also had a second post where he harped about his 2020 election loss again with more complaints about the Supreme Court.

“In the Supreme Court, the President of the United States does not have ‘standing’ over his own election, how ridiculous?”

For years, Trump’s political foes sought his tax returns as a means to examine his records for potential conflicts of interest and/or financial fraud from him and his business empire. The Trump administration repeatedly refused to disclose his returns, but now that the Supreme Court has sided with the previous ruling of the federal appeals court, the Democrat-led House Ways and Means Committee now has a clear path to obtain Trump’s tax returns from the IRS.

