President Donald Trump joked about “get[ting] rid” of journalists and the problem of “fake news” with Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit this week and remarked, “You don’t have this problem in Russia.”

The chummy nature of the exchange appalled a lot of people, and Fox News anchor Shepard Smith pointed out the obvious problem with the president’s remarks.

Smith showed the video of Trump’s comments, as well as Putin’s remarking that it’s “the same” in Russia.

“‘Yes, yes, we have too the same.’ Not exactly the same,” Smith remarked, “because the Russian president has a history of ordering the murders of journalists, as well as his political rivals, and they joked about journalists there.”

Trump also lightly told Putin, “Don’t meddle in the election, please.” Smith showed that clip after reminding viewers of the Mueller report’s conclusions regarding Russian interference.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

