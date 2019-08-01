Fox News’ Shepard Smith appeared exasperated with President Donald Trump’s sudden escalation of a trade war with China, noting the president’s most recent statement was tweeting a clip of Lou Dobbs.

“Any notion that we are in a manageable trade dispute with China is now dispelled. This is a trade war. America just fired another shot and you are about to pay,” Smith said in the open to Shepard Smith Reporting Thursday.

“The Dow was up nearly 300 points. Then the president tweeted about the new tariffs. That was 1:30 this afternoon. Now the Dow is down to 28 [thousand]. More than 500-point plunge. What does this mean? Every single thing that China sells to America will be taxed,” he continued.

Smith then threw to Fox correspondent John Roberts, noting “the latest tweet from the president, the latest official statement, is a clip of Lou Dobbs railing on CNN. Is anybody talking about this trade war?”

Roberts said the trade war is under discussion at the White House.

“The president will likely respond as well,” Roberts said. “He is leaving for a big rally and fundraiser in Cincinnati tonight. The Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin and trade representative Robert Lighthizer return from talks with the Chinese in Shanghai. They briefed the president before noon today.”

“While more talks are scheduled with the Chinese for September, the president is sensing that China is trying to slow walk a deal here, so he has tried to light a fire,” Roberts continued.

