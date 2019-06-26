Fox News’ Shepard Smith nearly cried describing the deaths of migrants at the U.S. Mexico border, saying “if you want to come be a part of this grand experiment, we want you here. When did we change that?”

“The process of presenting yourself has changed. The process now is lists are kept haphazardly. There’s no official lists in many cases. People are told it’s going to be a long time. At which point they go to migrant camps where the temperatures are over 100 degrees,” Smith said about the asylum process.

“They’re not going back because it is horrendous where they came from. Through the history of this nation, we have seen give us your tired, your poor and your huddled masses,”Smith said. “That’s what we’ve seen as a society to people who were in a position where they cannot or their children cannot survive.

“We have always since the dawn of this nation said ‘come, we’ll figure this out,'” Smith said, with a catch developing in his throat. “Since the dawn of this nation every time those communities have come here, they have made America better.”

“We’ve always said yes,” he continued.

“We have said if you’re—if your heart is in the right place and your idea is in the right place and you want to come be a part of this grand experiment, we want you here. When did we change that? How do we get the previous way back?” Smith asked.

Watch above, via Fox News.

