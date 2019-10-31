A new poll has some interesting numbers about Republicans who support President Donald Trump while acknowledging his various personal flaws.

The Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that Trump’s approval rating currently stands at 42 percent, while disapproval stands at 56 percent. Among Republicans, Trump is seen as a strong leader who stands up for what he believes, but only 53 percent of them think Trump is honest and 31 percent find him undisciplined.

The poll goes on to show a partisan split for numerous categories.

Republicans have an 85% approval rating for Trump, giving him positive reviews on his job performance and most of them saying he makes them feel “proud” or “excited.” By contrast, Trump has a combined approval rating from only 44 percent of Independents and Democrats, who pan Trump on multiple leading issues and say he has stirred more negative emotions throughout the country.

In terms of Trump’s overall numbers, 61 percent of Americans apparently think Trump doesn’t have much respect for the country’s democratic institutions. Only 39 percent of respondents think Trump has improved America’s world standing, and only 32 percent think Trump’s actions have caused a decrease of government corruption.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]