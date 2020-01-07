‘All Is Well!’: Trump Posts Optimistic Tweet After Iran Strike, Promises Statement ‘Tomorrow Morning’

President Donald Trump issued an optimistic message on Twitter Tuesday night after Iran fired missiles at a base in Iraq housing U.S. troops.

“All is well!” Trump wrote in a tweet — his first statement since the strike. “Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now.”

“So far, so good!” he continued. “We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.”

The Pentagon confirmed on Tuesday night that Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at Iraqi airbases housing U.S. troops. No casualties have been reported as of yet. The strike comes days after the United States killed top Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani in a strike near Baghdad.

This story is developing and will be updated.

