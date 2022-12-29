Grisham Airs Melania’s Grievances to Congress: She ‘Didn’t Trust’ Meadows, Giuliani or Sidney Powell

New testimony transcripts from the January 6 Committee show that Melania Trump’s one-time confidant testifying that the former First Lady felt hostility towards ex-Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows for fueling her husband’s belief in election conspiracy theories.

The committee released a new series of witness transcripts on Thursday, including a Q&A session with former White House Press Secretary and Melania Trump Chief of Staff Stephanie Grisham. In Grisham’s interview, she told the committee that Donald Trump’s wife “didn’t trust Mark Meadows,” and took a very dim of who he allowed to speak with the former president.

“She was very angry with him about his treatment and the things he was doing to me personally,” said Grisham. “She was very wary of [Rudy] Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, a lot of the people who were coming up into the residence and talking to the President.”

When asked to elaborate on Mrs. Trump’s “frustration” with Meadows, Grisham explained “I know she was frustrated with his treatment of me, but I also know that she felt he was letting a lot of people who were maybe being harmful to the President, giving him bad advice. He was clearing them into the residence or getting them into the Oval.”

“Mrs. Trump never liked it when people would tell Trump what he wanted to hear rather than the truth or the reality of the situation,” Grisham said. “She felt that Meadows was always just playing into his hand.”

Grisham expanded on this in another part of her testimony when she spoke of Mrs. Trump’s dislike for Trump’s election-denying conspiracy theorists having access to the White House’s residential wing. Congresswoman Liz Cheney asked Grisham if she could recall a particular instance of this, and here’s how the ex-press secretary replied:

So this is where I’m going to be the worst and most unhelpful person to you guys because I don’t have specific dates or times. But she hated when people would come to the residence. It was — that was her home, she wanted privacy. So I do recall, towards the end, her telling me that there were constantly meetings happening in the Yellow Oval, which is the room up in the residence, with various people. And she was very upset because nobody would give her a heads-up and was she walking around in a robe, that type of a thing.

