Stephen Moore Made Sexist Comments About Women at Fox News: ‘Fair, Balanced, and Blonde’

Federal Reserve Board nominee Stephen Moore is facing new criticism today after videos were unsurfaced showing him making sexist comments.

The videos, which were discovered by Media Matters, come after CNN unearthed several of Moore’s old pieces for the National Review in which he made misogynistic remarks about the gender pay gap, women in sports, and the physical appearance of a female sports journalist.

In one of the videos, Moore can be seen saying in 2012, “It’s great to be working with Fox News. You know their motto, by the way? Fair, balanced, and blonde, right? I’ve met a lot of beautiful women at Fox News, including Megyn Kelly, who I have to confess — my wife isn’t here — I’m in love with Megyn Kelly.”

He repeated the same “fair, balanced, and blonde” comments numerous times over the span of a couple of years.

“People are always asking me, ‘What’s Greta [Van Susteren] really like?’ And I say, ‘Greta is absolutely perfect for Fox News,” he said in another itteration of the joke from 2013. “She’s fair, balanced, and blonde.’ And that is the philosophy of Fox News. … One of the great things about working at Fox News: I have met a lot of beautiful women at Fox News. It’s a great place to work.”

“You know the theme of Fox News, right? Fair, balanced, and blonde. I’ve met so many, you know, beautiful women at Fox and it’s a lot of fun to work there.” pic.twitter.com/OUe4Sv4dXj — Eric Hananoki (@ehananoki) April 24, 2019

In a recent interview with a local North Dakota talk radio program, Moore accused the media of “pulling a Kavanaugh” on his nomination process.

“They have six full-time investigative reporters looking into me at The Washington Post, and New York Times and CNN,” he added. “I kind of wear it as a badge of honor, that they’re so afraid of me that they want all these people looking into my past because they’re worried that I am going to prevail here.”

